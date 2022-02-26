EU imposes sanctions on Russia's Putin, Lavrov as Ukraine pleads for tougher action

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - EU states agreed to freeze any European assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister on Friday (Feb 25), as Ukraine's leader pleaded for faster and more forceful sanctions to punish Russia's invasion of his country.

The move against Putin and his top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, came as envoys of the EU's 27 member states agreed on a new wave of measures - their second this week - to hit Russia's elite and thwart operations of 70 per cent of the country's banking system.

"We are now listing President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov as well," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as she joined her EU counterparts to agree on the new sanctions.

"They are responsible for the deaths of innocent people in Ukraine, and for trampling on the international system. We, as Europeans, do not accept that."

A senior EU diplomat said that although the Russian leaders may not have extensive assets in Europe, the move against them personally was "a politically important signal".

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Putin now joins only two other world leaders sanctioned by the bloc: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.

Borrell said the latest round of sanctions could be followed by a third, though this would only come if it was needed.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Europe to act more quickly and forcefully in imposing sanctions on Moscow, accusing western allies of politicking as Moscow's forces advanced on Kyiv.

"You still can stop this aggression. You have to act swiftly," he said, adding that banning Russians from entering the EU, cutting Moscow off from the Swift global interbank payments system and an oil embargo should all be on the table.