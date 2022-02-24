Watch: What's next for Ukraine with Putin announcing 'military operation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Feb 24) announced a "military operation" in Ukraine.

In the surprise statement on television shortly before 6am (11am Singapore time), he said: “I have made the decision of a military operation."

Mr Putin said Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine, and that the operation aims to protect the people of the Donbass region, according to the IFAX and TASS news agencies.

