War is evil, says UN chief visiting Ukraine

BORODYANKA (Ukraine) • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday described war as "evil" and absurd during a visit to Borodyanka, a town outside Kyiv, where Moscow's troops are accused of killing civilians during their occupation.

"I imagine my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic. The war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil. There is no way a war can be acceptable in the 21st century," Mr Guterres said.

The United Nations chief during his first visit to the war-scarred country since Russia invaded on Feb 24, also visited the battle-ravaged town of Bucha ahead of talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In Borodyanka, Mr Guterres was accompanied by local military and civilian governors who showed him residential buildings that had been destroyed in Russian attacks.

His visit to Ukraine comes on the back of failed peace talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose troops over recent days have pushed deeper into the eastern Donbas region.

Mr Guterres urged Russia to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on investigations into possible war crimes carried out during its invasion.

"I fully support the ICC and I appeal to the Russian Federation to accept, to cooperate with the ICC. But when we talk about war crimes, we cannot forget that the worst of crimes is war itself," the UN's chief said.

The United Nations humanitarian office is mobilising a team from around the world to coordinate the evacuation of civilians from a steel plant in the port of Mariupol, the Associated Press reported, citing deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.

UN officials are seeking to translate Russia's agreement "in principle" for a UN role, reached during talks between Mr Guterres and Russian leaders in Moscow on Tuesday, "into an agreement in detail and an agreement on the ground", Mr Haq said, according to AP.

Separately, the United States accused Russia yesterday of planning to stage fake independence votes to justify its conquest of territory in Ukraine.

The US mission to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe said the Kremlin might attempt "sham referenda" in southern and eastern areas it had captured since the invasion, using "a well-worn playbook that steals from history's darkest chapters".

"These falsified, illegitimate referenda will undoubtedly be accompanied by a wave of abuses against those who seek to oppose or undermine Moscow's plans," it said. "The international community must make clear that any such referendum will never be recognised as legitimate."

Meanwhile, the European Union has tried to draw a line under its disorderly response to Russia's threat to turn off gas supplies, telling companies they risk breaching sanctions if they open bank accounts in roubles.

On Tuesday, Russia's Gazprom announced the halt of gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after not receiving payment in roubles from the two EU members.

Other EU members were scrambling yesterday to make sense of the decision, even as countries from Italy to Hungary were quietly taking steps to prepare to comply with Mr Putin's decree that gas must be paid for in local currency.