'At war with the whole world': Why Putin might be eyeing a long conflict in Ukraine

Despite Russia's failure to break down Ukraine's defences, heavy casualties and a series of military defeats, the Kremlin has kept up a refrain: The goals of President Vladimir Putin's invasion will be reached in full.

Russia's territorial targets have appeared to shift depending on the short-term gains Mr Putin feels his troops can achieve on the battlefield. He scaled back an initial plan to seize central areas including the capital, Kyiv, in favour of a new assault focused on the eastern Donbas region.