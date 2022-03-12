US V-P Kamala Harris slams Putin, credits Romania for Ukraine refugee help

BUCHAREST (REUTERS) - President Vladimir Putin shows no sign of being willing to engage in diplomacy, US Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Friday (March 11) during a visit to Romania three weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Harris credited Romania for taking in thousands of people fleeing the fighting in neighbouring Ukraine and said Washington was constantly reassessing support levels for its Nato allies according to the dynamic situation on the ground.

"From everything that we know and have witnessed, Putin shows no sign of engaging in serious diplomacy," Ms Harris said at a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Her visit to Bucharest came a day after talks between Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers failed to bring any pause in the conflict.

Asked if Washington intends to increase the number of troops in Romania, Ms Harris said, "We will on a daily basis, assess the needs that we have to maintain stability in this region."

Mr Iohannis said he underscored the need to make the Nato battle group in Romania operational as soon as possible during his talks with Ms Harris.

Bucharest was Ms Harris' second stop on a three-day trip through eastern Europe. Meanwhile, the United States, together with the Group of Seven nations and the European Union, moved to revoke Russia's "most favoured nation" status in an effort to pressure it to end the conflict with Ukraine.

Ms Harris met Polish leaders and Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw on Thursday and offered US support to calls for an international war crimes investigation against Russia.

Her visit to Poland came amid a rift between the United States and Poland over supplying warplanes to Ukraine.