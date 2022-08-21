US Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

A woman walks past a shuttered store at a shopping mall in Moscow in March 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 hours ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce the sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement.

In its own readout of the call, the Turkish finance ministry said Elitas had stressed Turkey's deep economic and political relations with both Russia and Ukraine but also assured Adeyemo that Ankara would not allow any violation of the sanctions.

"Elitas confirmed that Turkey's position has not changed regarding the current processes and sanctions, but that it would not allow the breaching of sanctions by any institution or person," the ministry said.

More On This Topic
As attacks mount in Crimea, Kremlin faces rising domestic pressures
New blasts in Crimea, Russian missile wounds 12 near Ukraine nuclear plant

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top