New blasts in Crimea, Russian missile wounds 12 near Ukraine nuclear plant

Ukrainian servicemen talk in front of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, in the town of Siversk, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on Aug 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
34 min ago

KYIV (REUTERS) - New blasts resounded in the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula on Saturday (Aug 20) and a Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station, wounding 12 civilians, Russian and Ukrainian officials said.

That strike at the Pivdennoukrainsk (South Ukraine) nuclear station and fresh shelling near the Zaporizhzhia station, Europe's largest such facility, prompted new fears of a nuclear accident during the war, Ukrainian officials said.

In Crimea, Ukrainian territory seized and annexed by Russia during a 2014 incursion into Ukraine, the Russian-appointed governor not recognised by the West said a drone had struck a building near the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on Saturday morning.

"A drone flew onto the roof. It was flying low," governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

"It was downed right over the Fleet headquarters. It fell on the roof and burned up. The attack failed."

Ukrainian media reported explosions in nearby towns - including the resorts of Yevpatoriya, Olenivka and Zaozyornoye.

Explosions and fires have struck Crimea in the past week - including a blast at a Russian air base that appeared to destroy large numbers of aircraft according to satellite photos.

Ukrainian officials have made no comment.

Analysts have said the attacks were made possible by new equipment used by the Ukrainian army and predicted more would occur.

Children wounded

Following the strike near the South Ukraine power station, Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv region, said on Telegram that four children were among the wounded.

Private homes and a five-storey apartment block were damaged in Voznesensk - 30km from the plant, Ukraine's second largest.

The general prosecutor's office in Mykolaiv region, updating an earlier toll, said 12 civilians had been wounded.

A rescuer helps evacuate a woman from a residential building hit by a Russian missile, in Voznesensk, in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, on Aug 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers
Blasts, fresh drone attacks rock Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front

State-run Energoatom, which manages all four Ukrainian nuclear energy generators, described the attack on Voznesensk as "another act of Russian nuclear terrorism".

"It is possible that this missile was aimed specifically at the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant, which the Russian military tried to seize back at the beginning of March," Energoatom said in a statement.

Russia did not immediately respond to the accusation.

Reuters was unable to verify the situation in Voznesensk. There were no reports of any damage to the South Ukraine plant.

Russia and Ukraine traded fresh accusations of shelling around the Zaporizhzhia station - held by Russia since March.

More On This Topic
Putin, Macron call for independent inspection of Ukraine nuclear plant
UN chief, in Ukraine, seeks to secure nuclear plant and explore peace talks

Vladimir Rogov, a Russia-appointed official in the nearby town of Enerhodar, said Ukrainian forces had launched at least four strikes on the plant.

Yevhen Yetushenko, mayor of the Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River, said Russian forces had repeatedly shelled the town.

Talks have been under way for more than a week to arrange for a visit to the plant by the UN nuclear power agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Ukrainian authorities have called on the United Nations and other international organisations to force Russian forces to leave the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Pro-Russian mayor of Mariupol Konstantin Ivashchenko is said to have survived an assassination attempt. PHOTO: AFP

And in Mariupol, a town in eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia after weeks of shelling, officials said the new Russian-appointed mayor, Konstantin Ivashchenko, had survived an assassination attempt.

"It didn't work," Petro Andryushchenko, an official of the ousted city official, said on Telegram.

"But this is only the beginning."

More On This Topic
Britain spy chief says Putin is losing information war in Ukraine: Report
Pro-Putin rapper opens Starbucks successor in Moscow

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top