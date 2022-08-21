New blasts in Crimea, Russian missile wounds 12 near Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV (REUTERS) - New blasts resounded in the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula on Saturday (Aug 20) and a Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station, wounding 12 civilians, Russian and Ukrainian officials said.

That strike at the Pivdennoukrainsk (South Ukraine) nuclear station and fresh shelling near the Zaporizhzhia station, Europe's largest such facility, prompted new fears of a nuclear accident during the war, Ukrainian officials said.

In Crimea, Ukrainian territory seized and annexed by Russia during a 2014 incursion into Ukraine, the Russian-appointed governor not recognised by the West said a drone had struck a building near the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on Saturday morning.

"A drone flew onto the roof. It was flying low," governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

"It was downed right over the Fleet headquarters. It fell on the roof and burned up. The attack failed."

Ukrainian media reported explosions in nearby towns - including the resorts of Yevpatoriya, Olenivka and Zaozyornoye.

Explosions and fires have struck Crimea in the past week - including a blast at a Russian air base that appeared to destroy large numbers of aircraft according to satellite photos.

Ukrainian officials have made no comment.

Analysts have said the attacks were made possible by new equipment used by the Ukrainian army and predicted more would occur.

Children wounded

Following the strike near the South Ukraine power station, Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv region, said on Telegram that four children were among the wounded.

Private homes and a five-storey apartment block were damaged in Voznesensk - 30km from the plant, Ukraine's second largest.

The general prosecutor's office in Mykolaiv region, updating an earlier toll, said 12 civilians had been wounded.