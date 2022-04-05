US, EU pledge to punish Russia over civilian deaths in Ukraine; heavy shelling in south and east

BUCHA, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - The United States and European countries pledged on Monday (April 4) to punish Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, where a mass grave and tied bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town seized back from Russian forces.

The deaths in Bucha, outside Kyiv, drew pledges of further sanctions against Moscow from the West, possibly including some restrictions on the billions of dollars in energy that Europe still imports from Russia.

The discoveries came against a backdrop of artillery barrages in Ukraine's south and east, where Russia says it is now focusing after it fell short in attempts to take major cities in the heart of the country.

In a visit to Bucha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "these are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide".

Russia denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians, including in Bucha.

Its envoy to the United Nations (UN), Mr Vasily Nebenzya, said Russia will present "empirical evidence" to the Security Council on Tuesday showing its forces were not involved in atrocities.

Mr Zelensky said the killings had made it harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia. Neither side offered updates on peace talks that had been set to resume on Monday.

Bucha's deputy mayor Taras Shapravskyi said around 50 victims of extra-judicial killings by Russian troops had been found there after Kremlin forces withdrew late last week.

Reuters saw one man sprawled by the roadside, his hands bound behind his back and a bullet wound to his head. Hands and feet poked through red clay at a mass grave by a church where satellite images showed a 45-foot-long trench.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the evidence of civilian killings was just the "tip of the iceberg", with Ukrainian forces yet to reach all areas vacated by Russian troops, and showed the need for tougher sanctions on Moscow.