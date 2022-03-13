Unease and stoicism on Finland's Russian border

IMATRA (AFP) - In her wooden, snow-covered house 20 minutes from Russia, Maija Poyhia wears a traditional blue headscarf that her mother carried with her when fleeing the Soviet invasion of Finland during World War II.

In Finland, Russia's assault on Ukraine has stirred up some painful associations with the 1939 Winter War, when Red Army troops attacked the Nordic country across their shared border, which now runs to 1,340km.

As in Ukraine, the smaller Finnish army back then put up strong resistance and inflicted heavy losses on the Soviets.

But Finland ended up ceding a huge stretch of its eastern Karelia province, driving almost half a million Finns - 12 per cent of the entire population - from their homes.

"My dad's childhood home is still on the Finnish side," Poyhia tells AFP, although her mother's family farm is now in Russia. "But back then, no one really understood how the border went."

A second war against the USSR followed, from 1941 to 1944, this time with Finland in a de facto alliance with Nazi Germany.

In spite of the area's history, Poyhia and her husband, Seppo Laaksovirta, "are not scared at all" of living so close to the Russian border, and the threat of another invasion feels distant.

"I don't know anyone around here who's been saying we need to be on our toes," Laaksovirta says.

Russia's shock invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 led to a spike in Finnish support for joining Nato as a defence against possible aggression from the east, with polls showing record levels in favour of membership.

Laaksovirta supports joining the military alliance, a move he believes "would be of more use than harm".

"Nowadays, we've got arms from America and the West here," he adds, "rather than what we had in the 1960s, which was from Russia."