Finns warm to Nato in alarmed reaction to Russian invasion of Ukraine

HELSINKI (REUTERS) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing a rapidly growing number of Finns to support membership of Nato, suggesting the country's delicate balancing act between the Kremlin and the US-led military alliance could be coming to an end.

Many Finns have traditionally been wary of Russia, with which their Nordic country shares a 1,340km border and a history of two wars between 1939 and 1944 which cost Finland substantial territory.

But for years public backing for joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation lingered at only about 20 per cent, although it briefly edged up in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea.

In the wake of Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, Finnish diffidence towards the alliance appears to be dissolving.

"Unfortunately, these events have shown that we cannot be lulled into thinking the world is a good place and that we do not have to be afraid," Mirja Uosukainen, a health professional, told Reuters at a protest outside the Russian embassy in Helsinki.

Uosukainen did not previously see a need for a defence alliance, but now said she had begun to think her country should quickly consider joining the Nato.

Finnish willingness to join Nato has soared in just a month.

A poll by public broadcaster Yle last Monday had 53 per cent of Finns in favour of joining, when the corresponding figure in a poll by Helsingin Sanomat newspaper was 28 per cent in late January.

"Now, it of course needs to be weighed more carefully how we do it, but we certainly need to move to that direction," said Timo Hoikka, an entrepreneur on his way to a meeting.

He added he had long been pro-Nato and now felt it was more important than ever due to the "expansionary" neighbour.

Within a week, two official citizens' initiatives collected more than 50,000 signatures needed for them to be discussed in parliament.

The head of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, Mika Aaltola, described Russia's attack on Ukraine as "Europe's 9/11 for Finns" and said the impact was seen in Finns changing their mind about Nato.

"This has happened across the political spectrum and the change is seismic," Aaltola told Reuters.