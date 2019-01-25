UN names members of international inquiry on Khashoggi murder

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The United Nations human rights office said on Friday (Jan 25) that a team of international experts would conduct an inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, confirming a Reuters report the day before.

Ms Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions told Reuters on Thursday she will travel to Turkey next week to head an "independent international inquiry" into Mr Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2.

In a statement, the UN rights office said that Ms Callamard would be accompanied by Ms Helena Kennedy and Mr Duarte Nuno Vieira on the visit to Turkey from Jan 28 to Feb 3.