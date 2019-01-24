Turkey says it is time for international Khashoggi investigation

ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday (Jan 24) it is time for an international investigation to be launched into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber, Mr Cavusoglu said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered preparations to be made to carry the case to an international level, and said a United Nations special rapporteur will be coming to Turkey.