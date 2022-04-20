UK's PM sorry for party fine but called 'man without shame'

LONDON (AFP) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday (April 19) apologised to MPs after he became the first British leader fined for breaking the law, but faced opposition calls to quit for the sake of integrity in politics.

Addressing parliament for the first time since the April 12 fine, he reiterated that he did not think he had done anything wrong when he attended an office gathering for his birthday in June 2020, when Britain was under a pandemic lockdown.

"That was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly," he said.

The British public "had a right to expect better of their prime minister", Johnson added, while insisting he would get on with the job including to defend Ukraine against Russia's "barbaric" invasion.

The conflation of issues led to charges that Johnson was seeking to bury the controversy over "partygate" fines - which have also embroiled his finance minister and wife.

Johnson could yet receive further fines over various Downing Street parties held despite strict coronavirus lockdowns imposed by his own government over the past two years.

MPs will hold a special debate on Thursday into whether he misled the House of Commons when, in December, he denied ever breaking the rules. He will be on an official visit to India by then.

Knowingly misleading parliament is a breach of government ministers' code of conduct, which states they should resign as a result - and opposition lawmakers are adamant he should go.

But asked directly if he deliberately misled parliament, Johnson emphatically replied: "No."

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said there was cross-party support towards Britain's backing for Ukraine, and any Conservative successor would continue Johnson's war policy.

Starmer recounted the experience of one member of the public who, because of the Covid rules then in place, was denied the chance to hold his dying wife's hand in hospital.

Johnson was "a man without shame" backed by "nodding dogs" in his cabinet, Starmer said, urging Conservative MPs to eject their leader.

They should "bring decency, honesty and integrity back into our politics and stop the denigration of this country", the Labour leader said.