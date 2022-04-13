Humbled British PM apologises after fine for birthday bash during Covid-19 lockdown

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised but defied calls to resign on Tuesday (April 12) after being fined for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by attending a gathering in his office to celebrate his birthday.

Johnson said people had the right to expect better after he, his wife, and his finance minister Rishi Sunak were fined for breaching laws his government brought in to curb Covid-19.

"It didn't occur to me that, as I say, that I was in breach of the rules. I now humbly accept that I was," Johnson said. "I think the best thing I can do now is, having settled the fine, is focus on the job and that's what I'm going to do."

Police have been investigating 12 gatherings at Johnson's Downing Street office and the Cabinet Office after a damning internal inquiry found his staff had enjoyed unauthorised alcohol-fuelled parties.

Johnson said he had attended some of the events, held when social mixing was all but banned, but he has always denied knowingly committing any wrongdoing.

Tuesday's fine, one of more than 50 police said they would issue, related to a gathering in the Cabinet Room of Downing Street to mark his 56th birthday on June 19, 2020, an event which he said lasted no more than 10 minutes.

"I understand the anger that many will feel that I, myself, fell short, when it came to observing the very rules which the government I lead had introduced to protect the public," he said in a televised interview from his country residence, Chequers.

It is believed to be the first time a British leader has been found to have broken the law while in office.

Johnson swept to power in 2019 on a promise to complete Britain's exit from the European Union, but his premiership has suffered a series of controversies and missteps in recent months.

Revelations about boozy Downing Street parties provoked resignation calls from lawmakers in his own Conservative Party earlier this year. However, that pressure has abated with the war in Ukraine in which he has sought to play a leading role in the West's response.

Initial denials

Some of the gatherings took place when people could not attend funerals or say farewell to loved ones dying in hospital.

After the events were first reported in late 2021, Johnson said there were no parties and that all rules were followed.

He later apologised to parliament for attending one event, which he said he thought was work-related. He also apologised to Queen Elizabeth for another at which staff partied on the eve of her husband's funeral.