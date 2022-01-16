UK's Labour has biggest lead over PM Johnson's Conservatives since 2013: Poll

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's opposition Labour Party has opened up its biggest lead over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservatives since 2013 after an outcry over revelations of social gatherings at Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns, an opinion poll showed.

The poll by Opinium gave Labour 41 per cent of the vote share compared with 31 per cent for the Conservatives.

The online poll of 2,005 people was conducted between Jan 12 and Jan 14.

Johnson apologised to Parliament on Wednesday and to Queen Elizabeth on Friday following a series of parties or gatherings that were held in his Downing Street residence at times when the country was under strict pandemic curbs.

British media have reported that at least 11 gatherings took place at Johnson’s 10 Downing Street residence or in other government departments between May 2020 and April 2021, when Covid-19 rules limited how many people could meet socially.