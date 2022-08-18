Ukrainian Jews find refuge in Hungary resort

BALATONOSZOD, HUNGARY (AFP) - With kosher food, debates on the Torah and a women's section on the beach for swimming, Ukrainian Rina Jalilova is finally feeling safe again at a Jewish refugee camp on the shores of Lake Balaton in Hungary.

"I feel amazing here. It's very important for us that there is kosher food, and that I can swim...it's beautiful and quiet here," said the 18-year-old, who helps out in the camp's children's playroom, playing with about a dozen kids.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, many Jews have fled, the latest ordeal for a once large community that has survived a painful history of pogroms, the Holocaust and communist-era purges.

The camp - set up specifically for observant Ukrainian Jews on the shores of Hungary's largest lake - is "unique", said one of its organisers, Rabbi Slomo Koves.

"It is the only one for people who want to stick to their religious customs, to the nutrition laws of the Jewish tradition, to be in a community together," said Rabbi Koves, who heads the Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities.

"This is a calming place for traumatised people to reflect and think about (their) next steps... They can recharge their soul here," Mr Yaakov Goldstein, a 33-year-old rabbi and father of three, told AFP as swans swam by on the lake's serene green water.

Mr Goldstein helped evacuate thousands of Jews from across Ukraine, the cradle of Orthodox Hasidic Judaism, with many coming through the camp after it opened in April at the lake resort of Balatonoszod, 130km southwest of Budapest.

Taking up a Ukrainian rabbi’s call for help to find a refuge for Jews in time for the feast of Pesach (Passover) in mid-April, Rabbi Koves persuaded the Hungarian government to let them use the huge complex, formerly a holiday resort for government officials, that had lain disused for a decade.

The Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities, a group affiliated to the Hasidic Chabad-Lubavitch movement - founded by a Ukrainian-born rabbi - maintains close ties with nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known Taking up a Ukrainian rabbi's call for help to find a refuge for Jews in time for the for his anti-refugee and anti-immigration stance.

Mr Orban sparked a storm of criticism last month, including from Jewish groups, after he warned against mixing with "non-Europeans" and creating "peoples of mixed-race".

He defended his comments as a "cultural standpoint" and insists that he has zero tolerance for anti-Semitism.

After Russia's invasion, Hungary kept its border with Ukraine open and has helped house tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

About 2,000 people have passed through the Machne Chabad camp since it was set up, some only for a few days before travelling onward to the United States or Israel. Others have stayed longer with some eager to return to Ukraine.