Ukrainian Jews once again forced into exile from beloved Odessa

ODESSA (AFP) - Forced yet again into exile, as so many times in their tormented history, Jews are leaving in droves from the Ukrainian city of Odessa, threatening the last traces of a once-vibrant culture.

The Black Sea port, a place steeped in Jewish history, now sees many joining the throngs as they pack buses and trains heading for Moldova or Romania.

Some will go on to Germany, the United States, or Israel.

Many are old, knowing that they may well never return.

Some have already experienced exile, like Gallina Dimievitch, 87, "a child of war" who fled the Nazis with her parents in 1942, and who is now returning to Israel to one of her sons.

Her husband died on Feb 24, the day of the Russian invasion.

"I thank God that he didn't see this," sighs the former engineer in a small and seedy Odessa hotel where departing Jews are gathered.

"Today I have to leave the land of my husband and my parents, leave their graves behind me," she says.

There was little choice: her town of Mykolaiev, 100km east, has been under heavy Russian bombardment.

"I remember my mother telling me about having to flee from the Nazis. I guess I feel like her today," says 72-year-old Clara.

'Disintegration'

For Russia, Odessa has strategic and symbolic importance.

It is Ukraine's largest port and a commercial hub, but also holds a powerful place in Russian history, from its founding by Catherine the Great to its resistance against the Nazis to violent clashes between Ukrainian nationalist and pro-Russian protesters in 2014.

Odessa was home to a very large Jewish community until the 1940s, when it was decimated by massacres and deportations during World War II.

Some 40,000 Jews still lived there before the latest invasion, out of a million inhabitants, according to Rabbi Avraham Wolff, head of the ultra-Orthodox Chabad community in Odessa.

Since the start of the war, around 20 per cent have already left, the rabbi told AFP by phone from Germany where he has gone to oversee evacuations.