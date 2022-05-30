Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (REUTERS) - Ukrainian forces endured heavy artillery barrages on Sunday (May 29) as Russian forces intensified their attacks to capture a city in the eastern region of Luhansk, which President Volodymyr Zelensky said was now Moscow's top target.

Constant Russian shelling has destroyed all of the critical infrastructure in Severodonetsk, the largest city Ukraine still controls in Luhansk, Zelensky said, while pledging to do everything to hold off the advance.

"Some 90 per cent of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication," he said in a televised speech.

"Capturing Severodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupiers ... We do all we can to hold this advance," he added.

The "liberation" of the Donbas, which includes Luhansk and Donetsk regions, is an "unconditional priority" for Russia, RIA news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Ukrainian forces in the Donbas said they had been on the defensive all day on Sunday. Russian forces fired on 46 communities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, killing at least three civilians, wounding two others or destroying or damaging 62 civilian buildings.

The battle for Severodonetsk, which lies on the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, is in the spotlight as Russia ekes out slow but solid gains in the part of the country close to the Russian border.

Having failed to take the capital Kyiv in the early phase of the war, Russia is seeking to consolidate its grip on the Donbas, large parts of which are already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

It has concentrated huge firepower on a small area - a contrast to earlier phases of the conflict when its forces were often spread thinly - bludgeoning towns and cities with artillery and air strikes.

The Ukrainian government meanwhile urged the West to provide it with more longer-range weapons in order to turn the tide in the war, now in its fourth month. Zelensky voiced hopes that the weapons would be provided and that he expected "good news"in the coming days.

US officials have said such weapons systems are actively being considered.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War in Washington said the Russians had still not managed to encircle Severodonetsk and the Ukrainian defenders have inflicted "fearful casualties" on them.

The Ukrainians were taking serious losses themselves, civilians as well as combatants, they said in a briefing paper.