Ukraine's Zelensky vows tough response to any Russian attack on Independence Day

KYIV (REUTERS) - As Ukraine prepared to mark both its independence from Soviet-rule in 1991 and the six months since Russian troops invaded, President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged that any Russian attacks in or around the date would provoke a powerful response.

Mr Zelensky, who has led his country's resistance since Russian troops poured over the border on Feb 24, also said Ukraine would restore its rule over the Crimea region - annexed by Russia in 2014 in a precursor to this year's invasion.

Despite his defiance, there was concern among Ukrainian and allied Western officials that Russia was preparing to attack the capital Kyiv once again.

The United States said it believed Russia would target civilian and government infrastructure in the next few days.

US citizens should leave Ukraine "now" by their own means if it was safe to do so, the US Embassy said.

On the battlefields, Russian forces carried out artillery and rocket strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine, where fighting has taken place near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine's military said. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for strikes on the plant.

Meanwhile, leaders of dozens of countries and international organisations were taking part in the so-called Crimea Platform - most of them by video - in solidarity with Ukraine on the six-month anniversary of the invasion.

Opening the forum, Mr Zelensky told delegates: "To overcome terror, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression."

"It is necessary to liberate Crimea. This will be the resuscitation of world law and order," he said.

Italy's acting Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the summit Rome would continue to support Ukraine.

"We are with you in your fight to resist Russia's invasion, restore Ukraine's territorial integrity, protect your democracy and independence," he said.

Earlier, Mr Zelensky had warned that Moscow might try "something particularly ugly" in the run-up to Wednesday's Independence Day.