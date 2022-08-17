Under pressure: Ukrainians at nuclear plant work under Russian guns, says technician

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian technicians at the Russian-held nuclear power plant hit by shelling work under the barrels of Russian guns and face huge pressure, but they are staying on to make sure there is no Chernobyl-style disaster, one of them said.

The technician, who asked that his identity not be disclosed for fear of Russian reprisals, offered a rare glimpse into the fraught working conditions at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which Moscow and Kyiv accuse each other of shelling.

Europe's biggest nuclear plant was captured by Russia in March and the bouts of shelling have been widely condemned, prompting calls for an urgent mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the facility in southern Ukraine.

The technician told Reuters that many workers had sent their families away from the town of Enerhodar where the plant is located, but had stayed on themselves to ensure the station's safe operation.

"The employees understand they need to get their families out, but they themselves come back. They have to work because of the possibility of a major catastrophe like Chernobyl in 1986 and that would be much worse," the technician said.

Heavily-armed Russian troops are everywhere at the site, which is in itself highly unnerving, and armoured personnel carriers have their barrels pointed at the entrance as workers enter, he added.

The Russian forces sometimes don't immediately allow workers home after their shifts, he said.

"They find a reason not to let (employees) out - shelling, or they come up with something else," he said.

"They're constantly walking around the premises with guns. It's very hard when you go into the plant and see these people and have to be there. It's very mentally and psychologically taxing."

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for a comment.

Energoatom, the top Ukrainian state body that normally oversees the plant, said it believed the facility's workers were being pressured and were also in danger.

It referred Reuters to comments made by its chief Petro Kotin on Aug 2 in which he said the staff were working under "intense psychological and physical pressure", and complained about the Russian military presence at the site.