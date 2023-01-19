Ukraine's Zelensky says he is not worried about his own personal security

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the World Economic Forum that he was not worried about his own personal security after his interior minister was killed in a helicopter crash earlier on Wednesday.

He made the comment in a question and answers session at the forum in the Swiss resort of Davos by video link.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi was killed in the helicopter crash on Wednesday.

His first deputy, Mr Yevheniy Yenin, and the ministry’s state secretary also died.

It was not immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash. REUTERS