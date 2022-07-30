Ukraine's Zelensky calls prison strike 'deliberate Russian war crime'

Fragments of what Russia says are US-made Himars rockets are shown after shelling at a detention centre in Olenivka, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on July 29, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Bodies of detainees lie covered following the shelling of a detention centre in Russian-held Olenivka, in Ukraine's Donetsk region. PHOTO: REUTERS
KYIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday (July 29) the shelling of a prison in the separatist-controlled east holding Ukrainian servicemen was a "deliberate Russian war crime" that had claimed more than 50 lives.

"Today, I received information about the attack by the occupiers on Olenivka (the prison's location), in the Donetsk region. It is a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war. More than 50 dead," he said, in his daily address.

Russia and Moscow-backed separatists had earlier on Friday accused Kyiv's forces of striking the jail, saying dozens of people died and scores were wounded.

Ukraine denied targeting civilian infrastructure or prisoners of war.

Russian television showed what appeared to be destroyed barracks and tangled metal beds.

It also showed blurred images of what looked like human bodies.

The Russian defence ministry said the Ukrainian prisoners of war included members of the Azov battalion, who defended the Azovstal plant in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol.

Russia describes the former paramilitary unit, which has previous links to far-right groups, as a neo-Nazi organisation.

