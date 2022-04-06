Ukraine's Luhansk region tells civilians to evacuate while they can

KYIV (REUTERS) - Authorities in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk hope to evacuate civilians through five "humanitarian corridors" on Wednesday (April 6) and urged residents to get out "while it is safe".

Ukraine has said Russian troops that invaded on Feb 24 are regrouping and preparing for a new offensive in the Donbass area, which includes Luhansk.

"We will take everyone out if the Russians allow us to get to the meeting places (for evacuation). Because, as you can see, they don't always observe ceasefires," the Luhansk region governor, Serhiy Gaidai, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"I appeal to every resident of the Luhansk region - evacuate while it is safe ... While there are buses and trains - take this opportunity. "

Gaidai said rail connections in the Donetsk region of Donbass had been damaged this week and took several hours to repair.

"This is another alarm bell," he said.

Gaidai said separately in a video address that Russian forces have not managed to break through Ukrainian defences in his region but are destroying "everything in their path" and would "stop at nothing".

Several other corridors are planned elsewhere in the country, including the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol.

However, people trying to leave the city would have to use their own vehicles, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Efforts to get convoys of buses into the port city to evacuate tens of thousands of residents who are trapped there have repeatedly failed since Russian forces encircled Mariupol.

Russia says its invasion of Ukraine is a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying"Ukraine. Moscow added it does not target civilians.

The Kremlin's position is rejected by Ukraine and the West as a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.