A Russian general said yesterday that Moscow wants to secure Ukraine's south as well as the eastern Donbas region, as he suggested the campaign could extend into neighbouring Moldova.

Russia's central military district deputy commander Rustam Minnekayev said success in the south would give its forces access to Transdnistria in Moldova, where there is "oppression of the Russian-speaking population". Ukraine said his comments revealed Moscow has "stopped hiding" its territorial ambitions.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 23, 2022, with the headline Russia seeks to capture south.

