Moscow aims to capture southern and eastern Ukraine: Russian general

MARIUPOL • A Russian general declared yesterday that Moscow wants to seize all of southern and eastern Ukraine, far wider war aims than it had acknowledged as it presses on with a new offensive after its campaign to capture the capital Kyiv collapsed last month.

Ukraine said the comments by Major-General Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia's central military district, had given the lie to Moscow's previous assertions that it has no territorial ambitions.

"They stopped hiding it," Ukraine's defence ministry said in a tweet. Russia has "acknowledged the goal of the 'second phase' of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. Imperialism as it is".

Maj-Gen Minnekayev was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying Moscow aimed to seize the eastern Donbas region, link up with the Crimea peninsula, and capture Ukraine's entire south as far as a breakaway, Russian-occupied region of Moldova.

That would mean pushing hundreds of miles beyond current lines, past the major Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa.

Ukraine's general staff said Russian forces had increased attacks along the eastern front line and were trying to mount an offensive in the Kharkiv region, north of Russia's main target, the Donbas.

In Kharkiv, Russian shellfire hit the main Barabashovo market. Ambulance services said there had been casualties but gave no details. A wedding hall and a residential building were also struck.

In Geneva, the United Nations human rights office said there was growing evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, including indiscriminate shelling and summary executions. It said Ukraine also appeared to have used weapons with indiscriminate effects.

Russia denies targeting civilians, and says, without evidence, that signs of atrocities committed by its soldiers were faked.

A day after Russia said it had won the war's biggest fight - the battle for Mariupol, the main port of the Donbas - after a nearly two-month siege, President Vladimir Putin yesterday accused Kyiv of refusing to allow Ukrainian troops to surrender in the blockaded city.

"All servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, militants of the national battalions and foreign mercenaries who laid down their arms are guaranteed life, decent treatment in accordance with international law, and the provision of quality medical care," he told European Council president Charles Michel, the Kremlin said. "But the Kyiv regime is not allowing for this opportunity to be used."