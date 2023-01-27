Ukraine under threat from more Russian air attacks: Military

KYIV - The danger of Russian air attacks remained high on Friday, Ukraine’s military said, a day after Russian missiles and drones killed at least 11 people.

Thursday’s missile strikes appeared to be a response to promises by Western allies to supply Ukraine with tanks.

Russian forces trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on more than 60 towns and villages in an arc of territory extending from Chernihiv and Sumy regions in the north through Kharkiv region in the north-east and in the focal points of Russian attempts to advance in Donetsk region in the east - Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Ukraine’s army command said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in various places over the previous 24 hours and struck command and control points, a troop concentration, two artillery concentration areas and an ammunition depot.

Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

On Thursday, air raid alarms sounded across Ukraine as Russia launched air strikes after Germany and the United States said they would send Ukraine dozens of modern tanks.

More tanks will come from Canada, Poland, Britain, Finland and Norway while several more allies including France, Spain and the Netherlands are considering sending tanks too.

Ukraine’s military said it shot down 47 of 59 Russian missiles on Thursday. Russia also launched 37 air strikes, 17 of them using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. All drones were downed, the military said.

Eleven people were killed and 11 wounded in the drone and missile strikes, which spanned 11 regions and also damaged 35 buildings, a State Emergency Service spokesperson said.

“Not a single room is left intact, everything got hit,” said Halyna Panosyan, 67, surveying twisted sheets of corrugated metal, crumpled masonry and a big missile crater outside her ruined house in Hlevakha near Kyiv.

“There was an extremely loud strike that made me jump up. I was in the bedroom ... I was saved by the fact that the bedroom is to the other side of the house.”

Japan on Friday tightened sanctions against Russia in response to its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine.