Ukraine stares down Russia at Kharkiv's 'point zero'

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AFP) - From a muddied hideout on the edge of Kharkiv a Ukrainian officer peers at the horizon, tracing the Russian lines with his outstretched finger.

On the left, the land is in Ukrainian hands, he says. To the right, the Russians are dug in, hammering Ukraine's second city with constant bombardment.

He stands at "point zero": the spot where the two sides meet in combat.

"How long it will last I cannot say," said Petro, a 42-year-old army captain.

"The enemy is entrenching, making a frontline, trying to gain a foothold."

AFP was asked not to reveal the exact location or details of Ukrainian positions on a visit to the frontline outside Kharkiv on Sunday (April 17).

A group of soldiers live here, huddled in fortified positions surrounded by earth blemished by craters, under a silvery sky pregnant with rain.

They venture out only in small groups to dodge attention from Russian lookouts capable of calling in the strikes which thunder constantly in all directions.

Before the war Petro was a cabinet maker working in the neutral nation of Switzerland, and elsewhere in Europe.

Now the sandy-haired captain carries a hulking rifle with four magazines of ammunition strapped to his chest.

"We want, and we do, everything to destroy the enemy as soon as possible," he said - surveying the scene where the fate of the Russian invasion is being decided.

Deadly game of chess

Russia ended its northern offensive at the end of last month, cancelling the push to take Kyiv and refocusing the campaign on Ukraine's eastern flank.

Kharkiv - just 21km southwest from the Russian border - is now one of the cities standing in the way of the Kremlin's advance.

On Sunday six people were killed by shelling on the central residential district of the metropolis, home to 1.4 million before the war prompted mass evacuations.