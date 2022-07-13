Ukraine says ships pass through Danube rivermouth, sparking hopes on grain exports

KYIV (REUTERS, AFP) - Ukraine sparked hopes on Tuesday (July 12) for an increase in grain exports despite Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports, noting that ships had started to pass through an important mouth of the Danube river.

"In the last four days, 16 ships have passed through the Bystre rivermouth," Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov was quoted as a saying in a ministry statement. "We plan to maintain this pace."

The ministry said the 16 vessels were now waiting to be loaded with Ukrainian grain for export to foreign markets, while more than 90 more vessels were awaiting their turn in Romania's Sulina canal.

Only four ships could be received per day along the Sulina route, he said, while a rate of eight per day was needed. But Ukraine was negotiating with Romanian colleagues and European Commission representatives about increasing the rate of crossings, he added.

If such conditions were met, and with the opening of the Bystre, he said Ukraine expected this ship congestion would end within a week and that monthly exports of grain would increase by 500,000 tonnes.

Before Russia's invasion, the ministry said, sea ports accounted for about 80 per cent of Ukraine's export of agricultural products, but food exports are now restricted to Danube ports, railways and roadways to the west.

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat and other grain, but shipments have been blocked by both Russian warships and mines that Kyiv has laid across the Black Sea.

Russian and Ukrainian officials were to hold talks in Istanbul on Wednesday over stalled grain deliveries that have pushed global food prices skywards.

Turkey, which has spearheaded efforts to resume the essential grain trade, will host the talks, which will also be attended by a United Nations delegation.

“Unblocking Ukrainian ports is one of the key components of global food security,” Ukrainian presidential aide Andryi Yermak said on Telegram.

Turkish officials say they have 20 merchant ships waiting in the Black Sea that could be loaded quickly with Ukrainian grain.

A Russian foreign ministry spokesman stressed that Moscow was entering the meeting with a list of firm demands, including searching ships.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres played down expectations heading into the talks, saying “we are working hard indeed, but there is still a way to go”.