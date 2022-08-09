Ukraine says its troops advance towards Izium as fighting rages in Donbas

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukraine reported intense Russian shelling across the frontlines on Tuesday (Aug 9) as both sides traded blame for the weekend strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex which triggered international concern about a potential atomic disaster.

Heavy fighting was reported in frontline towns near the eastern city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian officials said Russian troops are launching waves of attacks as they try to seize control of the industrialised Donbas region.

"The situation in the region is tense - shelling is constant throughout the front line ... The enemy is also using air strikes a great deal," Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television.

"The enemy is having no success. Donetsk region is holding."

Around Kharkiv in the north-east, Ukrainian troops captured the town of Dovhenke from Russian occupiers and are advancing towards Izium, Ukrainian Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video posted on YouTube.

"The situation is very interesting. Ukraine's forces are moving very successfully. Attempts by Russia to regain lost ground were not successful. Ukraine may end up encircling them," he said.

In the south-east, the key Antonovskyi bridge over the Dnipro river in Kherson region was targeted again by Ukrainian forces trying to disrupt Russian supply lines.

Yuri Sobolevsky, deputy head of Kherson regional council ousted by Russian occupation forces, said on Telegram the bridge has been seriously damaged after "overnight actions".

Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl on Monday said Russia has suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties, either killed or wounded, since its invasion of Ukraine began on Feb 24. Russia calls the war a "special military operation".

Nuclear plant

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday called any attack on a nuclear plant "suicidal" and demanded UN nuclear inspectors be given access to Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power complex of its kind in Europe.

Russia's invading forces seized the southern Ukrainian region containing Zaporizhzhia in March, when the site was struck without damage to its reactors. The area, including the city of Kherson, is now the target of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.