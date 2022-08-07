IAEA watchdog raises alarm about 'real' nuclear disaster risk in Ukraine

ZURICH (BLOOMBERG) - The head of the UN's atomic agency warned of "potentially catastrophic consequences" in his first response to Friday's shelling around Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Ukraine said Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia facility in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the incident.

The attack "underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a lengthy statement on Saturday (Aug 6).

Military action around the plant - which Russia occupied in March but is still operated by Ukrainian personnel - "is completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs," he said.

"This must stop, and stop now."

Almost all seven "indispensable pillars" of nuclear safety have been compromised at Zaporizhzhia over the past several months, including in the last 24 hours, Grossi said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian troops fired at the plant twice on Friday, and called for sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry.

"Any shelling of this facility is an open, brazen crime, an act of terror," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Russia's defence ministry denied the reports of its involvement, saying Ukraine had done the shelling itself.

Kremlin forces occupied the plant and surrounding areas in March.

The UK has said that Russia's military is using the plant's "protected status" to launch attacks on surrounding areas without fear of retaliation.