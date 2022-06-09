Ukraine says flashpoint city now largely under Russian control

LYSYCHANSK, UKRAINE (AFP) - Russian forces are now largely in control of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk after fierce fighting, the region's governor said on Wednesday (June 8), as UN chief Antonio Guterres starkly warned the war's impact on the world was worsening.

The strategic city has become the focus of Russia's offensive as it seeks to seize an eastern swathe of Ukraine, after being repelled from other parts of the country.

Moscow's forces "control a large part of Severodonetsk. The industrial zone is still ours, there are no Russians there", Sergiy Gaiday, governor of the Lugansk region which includes the city, said on Telegram.

"The fighting is only going on in the streets inside the city," he added.

Earlier in the day, Gaiday had conceded that Ukraine's forces might have to pull back as Severodonetsk was being shelled by Russian troops "24 hours a day".

Moscow claimed on Tuesday it had full control of residential areas, while Kyiv was still holding the industrial zone and surrounding settlements.

Russia's offensive is now targeting the Donbas region, which includes Lugansk and Donetsk, after its forces were pushed back from Kyiv and other areas following the February invasion.

The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, were the last areas still under Ukrainian control in Lugansk.

Lysychansk remains fully under the control of the Ukrainian army but is under "powerful and chaotic" shelling, Gaiday said, accusing Russian forces of deliberately targeting hospitals and humanitarian aid distribution centres.

"The destruction is enormous," he added.

The United Nation's secretary-general said on Wednesday that 1.6 billion people were likely to be affected as the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine worsened.

"The war's impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe, and speeding up," Guterres said.

He added that "for people around the world, the war is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake".