Battle in Ukraine's east rages as Zelensky vows to retake territory

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian forces struggled to hold their ground in bloody street-to-street fighting in the eastern front-line city of Sievierodonetsk as President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation was difficult, also pledging to retake Russia's gains.

The days-long battle for the industrial city has emerged as pivotal, with Russia focusing its offensive might in the hope of achieving one of its stated aims - to fully capture surrounding Luhansk province on behalf of Russian-speaking separatists.

"We have to achieve a full deoccupation of our entire territory," Zelensky said by video link at an event hosted by Britain's Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday (June 7).

Asked about comments by France's Emmanuel Macron that it was important not to "humiliate" Moscow, interpreted in Ukraine as implying some demands must be accepted, Zelensky said: "We are not going to humiliate anyone, we are going to respond in kind."

The governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said the defenders were finding it hard to repel Russian attacks in the centre of Sievierodonetsk.

Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, remain the most difficult places, Zelensky said late on Tuesday.

Moscow said its troops have been advancing.

Reuters could not independently verify the situation on the ground.

Since being pushed back from Kyiv and Kharkiv, Russia has focused on the Ukrainian region known as the Donbas, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, and closest to the Russian border.

Moscow says it is engaged in a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour.

Ukraine and allies call this a baseless pretext for a war that has killed thousands, flattened cities and forced millions of people to flee abroad. Russia denies attacking civilians.

Bombardment

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies collected on Monday showed significant damage in Sievierodonetsk and nearby Rubizhne.

"Russian multiple rocket launchers, self-propelled and towed artillery are deployed to the northeast and oriented in firing positions toward the cities," the US company said in a release.