Ukraine says 'everything' being done to defend Donbas from Russian onslaught

KYIV (AFP) - Ukraine has pledged to do "everything" to defend Donbas, where an intensifying Russian offensive is prompting Kyiv's forces to consider a strategic retreat from some key areas to avoid being surrounded.

Russia is waging all-out war for the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions that make up Donbas - the country's industrial heartland - where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of carrying out a "genocide".

In his daily address to Ukrainians, Mr Zelensky said the Russians had "concentrated maximum artillery, maximum reserves in Donbas".

"There are missile strikes and aircraft attacks - everything," he said.

"We are protecting our land in the way that our current defence resources allow," he added. "We are doing everything to increase them."

Pro-Russian separatists said on Friday (May 27) they had captured the town of Lyman between Severodonetsk and Kramatorsk, on the road leading to the key cities still under Kyiv's control.

Russian forces are also closing in on Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in the Lugansk province, with conflicting reports about the extent of their advance. Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday insisted that the Russian forces would not be able to seize the entire region within two to three days - but said that Ukraine's troops may have to withdraw from some areas to avoid being surrounded.

"Most probably they will not seize (Lugansk), because there's enough strength and means to hold the defence," he said on Telegram. "Maybe even to avoid encircling there might be a command to our troops to retreat."

A Lugansk police official, cited by Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti, said Severodonetsk was "now surrounded" and Ukrainian troops could no longer leave the city. That was denied by senior city official Oleksandr Stryuk, though he acknowledged the situation was "very difficult" with incessant bombing.

"People are willing to risk everything to get food and water," said the head of the main aid distribution centre in Lysychansk, Oleksandr Kozyr. "They are so psychologically depressed that they are no longer scared. All they care about is finding food."

Three months after Russia launched its invasion on Feb 24, leaving thousands dead on both sides and forcing 6.6 million people out of the country, Moscow has gained control over swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine, including port cities Kherson and Mariupol.

"Russian forces have made steady, incremental gains in heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine in the past several days, though Ukrainian defences remain effective overall," said the US-based Institute for the Study of War.

To further help Ukraine fight back against the invasion, Washington was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems, according to US media reports. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby did not confirm the plans to deliver the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) to Ukraine, a highly mobile system that can fire up to 300km which Kyiv has said it badly needs.

"We are still committed to helping them succeed on the battlefield," he said.