Ukraine negotiations to resume, Europe faces Russia gas deadline

TROSTYANETS/LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - European buyers of Russian gas faced a deadline to start paying in roubles on Friday (April 1), while negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks in the south and east.

Moscow's invasion of its neighbour has killed thousands, sent millions fleeing and galvanised the United States and allies around the world to impose punishing penalties on Russian government entities, businesses and oligarchs.

Russia will respond to European Union sanctions, the RIA news agency quoted a senior foreign ministry official on Friday.

"The actions of the EU will not remain unanswered... the irresponsible sanctions by Brussels are already negatively affecting the daily lives of ordinary Europeans," Mr Nikolai Kobrinets told the news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin played one of his biggest cards on Thursday, demanding European energy buyers start paying in roubles from Friday or have existing contracts halted.

European governments rejected Mr Putin's energy ultimatum, with the continent's biggest recipient of Russian gas, Germany, calling it "blackmail".

The energy showdown has huge ramifications for Europe as US officials circle the globe to keep pressure on Mr Putin to stop an invasion that has uprooted a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people.

'Battles ahead'

Mr Putin sent troops on Feb 24 for what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine. Western countries say Mr Putin's real aim was to topple Ukraine's government.

At talks this week, Moscow said it would reduce offensives near the capital Kyiv and in the north as a goodwill gesture and focus on "liberating" the south-eastern Donbas region.

Kyiv and its allies say Russia is instead trying to regroup after taking losses from a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has recaptured suburbs of the capital plus strategic areas in the north-east and south-west.

In a late night address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of "battles ahead" in Donbass and the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.

"We still need to go down a very difficult path to get everything we want," Mr Zelensky said.

Peace negotiations are set to resume by video conference on Friday. Seeking to bolster its position, Moscow is redeploying forces from Russian-backed breakaway regions in Georgia to Ukraine, Britain's defence ministry wrote on Twitter.