Ukraine has received 10% of arms pledged, says defence ministry

KYIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Ukraine has received just 10 per cent of the weapons pledged by the West to help Kyiv to fight off the Russian offensive, the deputy defence minister said on Tuesday (June 14).

"From what we said we need, we got about 10 per cent," Anna Malyar said in televised remarks, saying the West should speed up its delivery schedule.

"No matter how hard Ukraine tries, no matter how professional our army is, without the help of Western partners we will not be able to win this war."

There should be "a clear timeframe" for such deliveries as every delay cost Ukraine dearly and risked more territory falling into Russian hands.

"We need to know clear deadlines because every day there's a delay, we're talking about the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians," she said.

"We can't wait very long, because the situation is very complicated," she added, referring to the creeping Russian advance in Donbas, where Moscow's forces are poised to take over the entire Lugansk region.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again appealed for heavy weapons from the West, criticising the "restrained behaviour" of some European leaders which he said had "slowed down arms supplies very much".

"I am grateful for what is coming, but it must come faster," he told Danish journalists in an online briefing.

Russia, he said, had "hundreds of times more equipment and weapons" than Ukraine which did not have enough "long-range weapons" nor "armoured vehicles, and because of that we are losing people," he said.