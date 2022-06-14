Sievierodonetsk plant evacuations in Ukraine planned for Wednesday, says Russia

MOSCOW (AFP, REUTERS) - The Russian army has said it will establish a humanitarian corridor on Wednesday (June 15) to evacuate hundreds of civilians from the Azot chemical plant in the city of Sievierodonetsk.

It is also offering Ukrainian fighters sheltering inside the plant the chance to surrender.

Both the city and the Azot plant have become flashpoints of the conflict in recent weeks, with hundreds of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers holed up in the factory under intense shelling from Russian forces trying to capture the town.

"Guided by the principles of humanity, the Russian armed forces and the formations of the Lugansk People's Republic are ready to organise a humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians," the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday (June 14).

The humanitarian corridor will be in place between 8am and 8pm Moscow time (1pm Wednesday, and 1am Thursday, Singapore time), the ministry said. It said the evacuees would be transported to the city of Svatovo in the separatist-held region of Lugansk.

Moscow also urged "militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries" at the plant to "stop senseless resistance" and lay down their arms.

Moscow has laid siege for weeks to the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the last areas in the eastern Ukrainian region of Lugansk still under Kyiv control.

The Russian army said the Ukrainian authorities requested that civilians from the Azot plant be transported to Kyiv-controlled Lysychansk, but that the evacuation there was not possible because the last bridge linking the cities had been destroyed.

In the statement announcing the call to surrender, Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukrainian fighters of using civilians in the Azot plant as human shields. Moscow has made similar accusations, rejected by Kyiv, several times since it sent its troops into Ukraine in February.

The Defence Ministry said it had informed Kyiv of its offer and urged the authorities to give the order to surrender.

The situation at the Azot plant echoes the battles that raged earlier in the conflict over the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, where hundreds of fighters and civilians took shelter from Russian shelling. Those inside eventually surrendered and were taken into Russian custody in mid-May.