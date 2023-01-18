Ukraine ends search at missile-hit tower block

DNIPRO, Ukraine - Rescuers called off the search on Tuesday for victims of the Russian missile strike in the city of Dnipro with 20 people still missing and funerals taking place in the grief-stricken Ukrainian city.

The toll has climbed to 45 killed, making Saturday’s strike one of the deadliest attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago, but the Kremlin denies responsibility.

In Dnipro, residents gathered around the coffin of Ukrainian boxing coach Mykhaylo Korenovsky.

“He gave many a start in life,” said Mr Taras Ivanov, whose son trained with coach Korenovsky.

“This loss has affected our family... everything inside me is shaking,” the father told AFP near the funeral.

Ukraine’s presidency said earlier that one of the bodies recovered from the rubble on Tuesday was that of a child. Officials have said six children total are among the dead.

Municipal workers clearing out the partially collapsed Soviet-designed housing block removed more than 9,000 tonnes of construction debris and 41 damaged cars since the rescue work began on Saturday.

At 1pm (7pm Singapore time), emergency services said the search and rescue operations at the site of the rocket attack were completed.

“Twenty people are still missing,” the emergency services said.

In Moscow, a few residents laid flowers in the snow in memory of those killed in the weekend strike, at the monument to the famous Ukrainian poetess Lesya Ukrainka.

UK backing

The attack also triggered the resignation of a Ukrainian official who had sparked an outcry by suggesting air defence could have been responsible by intercepting a Russian missile, which then fell on the building.

“I want to show an example of civilised behaviour: a fundamental mistake, then resign,” presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on social media, posting a picture of his handwritten letter.

The Ukrainian army said the block was hit by an X-22 Russian missile that it does not have the capacity to shoot down.