UK’s Sunak considers Home Secretary Braverman’s fate in week of tests for his authority

LONDON – The immediate threat of chaos in London’s streets has subsided, but that may only provide a brief respite for Rishi Sunak as he enters one of his most consequential weeks as Britain’s prime minister.

Chief among Mr Sunak’s challenges is whether to fire Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Her criticism of police tactics towards pro-Palestinian protesters has been blamed for drawing out far-right groups that clashed with officers during mass demonstrations in the capital on Saturday.

On Sunday, a Downing Street official declined to say if Ms Braverman would still be in her job in a week.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps responded to the same question only by noting that “a week is a long time in politics”.

Mr Sunak has come under pressure to punish Ms Braverman for criticising the Metropolitan Police in a newspaper commentary.

Her remarks had come hours after he had appeared to resolve disputes with the force’s commissioner about protests overlapping with annual events to commemorate Britain’s war dead.

Two Cabinet members on Sunday described the challenge to the prime minister’s authority as untenable, despite Ms Braverman’s strong popularity among the Conservative Party’s right wing.

If Mr Sunak keeps Ms Braverman, he will feed efforts by Labour leader Keir Starmer to paint him as weak ahead of an expected general election in 2024, one Tory lawmaker said.

Ousting her may prompt the right to revolt, leaving the Conservatives even more divided, another said, calling it a lose-lose situation.

More than 300,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators turned out on Saturday for the largest march in London since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hamas in October.

Some protest leaders credited Ms Braverman – who had branded participants as “hate marchers”, in reference to reports that past events had included chants of “jihad” – with increasing public support.

The Met has also blamed the political drama for making their efforts to maintain public order more difficult.

The conflict in Gaza, the Armistice Day holiday and the intense debate about protest and policing “all combined to increase community tensions”, Assistant Police Commissioner Matt Twist said late on Saturday.