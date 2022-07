LONDON - The political career of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hanging by a thread after two of his most senior ministers resigned, claiming that they no longer had confidence in his conduct and leadership.

In what will go down as one of the most dramatic political upsets in recent times, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid tendered their resignations to Mr Johnson within 20 minutes of each other on Tuesday (July 5) evening.