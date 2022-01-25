UK police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police said on Tuesday (Jan 25) that it was investigating a series of events held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street offices during strict Covid-19 lockdowns following allegations of parties that broke the law.

"I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations," Cressida Dick, the head of the Metropolitan Police, told a Greater London Assembly meeting.

Johnson was on Tuesday fighting fresh allegations that he broke the Covid-19 lockdown rules he imposed by attending a surprise birthday party in Downing Street when social gatherings indoors were banned.

Revelations of revelry, including boozy parties in Downing Street, suitcases of supermarket wine, a broken children's swing, a wine fridge and jokes by staff about how to present such parties to reporters, have hammered Johnson's approval ratings.

ITV reported that Johnson attended a surprise party on his birthday, June 19. Up to 30 people attended the event in the Cabinet Room of No. 10, his office and residence, ITV said.

Johnson's transport minister, Grant Shapps, said he understood voter concerns about such reports but that Johnson clearly did not organise to be given a birthday cake.

"I understand the sense of concern about the sort of reports we see on the front of the newspapers," Shapps told Sky."Mistakes were made."

"Just to be clear, the prime minister clearly didn't organise to be given a cake; some people came forward and thought it would be appropriate on his birthday to present a cake."

Johnson has given a variety of explanations about the previous allegations of parties: first he said no rules had been broken but then he apologised to the British people for the apparent hypocrisy of such gatherings.

An official investigation by Cabinet Office official Sue Gray into the lockdown parties is due to be published later this week. Shapps said Gray was aware of the birthday party details.