Boris Johnson's government drops bid to stop Brexit delay Bill in British Parliament

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Johnson’s government has abandoned attempts in the Upper House of Parliament to block a law aimed at stopping the country from leaving the European Union without a deal.

The move paved the way for Mr Johnson being required to ask the EU for a three-month extension to the Brexit deadline, if he fails to reach a renegotiated transition deal with the bloc by the middle of October.

Mr Johnson has said he is opposed to an extension and that he is prepared to take Britain out of the EU without a deal if necessary.

Conservative Party members of the Upper House of Parliament had tabled a series of amendments in an attempt to run down the clock on the delay Bill and prevent it from being passed before Parliament is suspended on Monday (Sept 9).

But in the early hours of Thursday (Sept 5), the government in the Upper House, known as the House of Lords, announced it was dropping its opposition to the legislation.

Mr Richard Newby, an opposition member of the Lords, who had taken his duvet to Parliament in preparation to spend the night discussing the law, said the government dropped its opposition after suffering heavy defeats on some of the proposed amendments.

“There was a realisation by those on the other side that this was more than usually stupid, and they were looking stupid, and we needed to find a way forward,” he told BBC Radio.

Related Story Britain's Boris Johnson humiliated by his own Parliament over Brexit

Related Story Brexit: The political drama and British Parliament showdowns this week

In a speech on Thursday, Mr Johnson will demand an election and say that seeking an extension to Britain’s membership of the European Union is a betrayal of voters who backed Brexit in 2016.

Mr Johnson will say the opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s refusal on Wednesday to agree to avoid a general election is “a cowardly insult to democracy”.

A law aimed at stopping the country from leaving the European Union “would in essence overturn the biggest democratic vote in our history – the 2016 referendum,” Mr Johnson’s spokesman said.

“The PM will not do this. It is clear the only action is to go back to the people and give them the opportunity to decide what they want.”