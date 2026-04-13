Britain and France to co-host talks this week on possible defensive naval mission for Hormuz

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French President Emmanuel Macron said the "strictly defensive mission" is meant to be "deployed as soon as the situation allows".

PARIS/LONDON – Britain and France will this week co-host talks aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, including discussions on what French President Emmanuel Macron described as a possible strictly defensive naval mission.

The talks are intended to bring together Britain, France and other countries willing to join a peaceful multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait.

“This strictly defensive mission, which will be separate from the warring parties, is intended to be deployed as soon as the situation allows,” Mr Macron said in a post on social media platform X.

Tensions in the Gulf have intensified after the US said it would begin a blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, while Iran has effectively shut the strait, a route that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil consumption.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz was deeply damaging global shipping and was adding to cost‑of‑living pressures.

“This week Britain and France will co-host a summit to advance work on a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard international shipping when the conflict ends,” Mr Starmer posted on X.

Britain has previously convened representatives of more than 40 countries that share the aim of restoring freedom of navigation. The US was not involved in those talks. REUTERS