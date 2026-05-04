Two dead after car runs into crowd in German city of Leipzig

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Emergency services personnel work at the scene where several people were injured during an incident involving a car in the city centre in Leipzig, eastern Germany on May 4.

BERLIN - Two people were killed and two severely injured when a car ran into a crowd in the centre of the eastern German city of Leipzig on May 4, local broadcaster MDR reported, citing police.

Leipzig police confirmed to Reuters that there were injuries from a driving car but could not give more details.

A damaged Volkswagen SUV with a person on top of the vehicle was seen speeding through a pedestrian zone, local broadcaster Radio Leipzig reported.

The broadcaster cited eyewitnesses as saying there were several bodies reportedly covered with sheets as well as a stabbing. REUTERS