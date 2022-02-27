Trump now condemns Russia invasion, says he prays for Ukrainian people

ORLANDO (REUTERS) - Former President Donald Trump on Saturday (Feb 26) condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, marking a sharp shift of tone from earlier this week when he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Trump delivered his remarks at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida a few hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump irked some Republican party members by describing Mr Putin's actions in Ukraine, where cities have been pounded by Russian artillery and cruise missiles, as "genius" and "pretty savvy".

Addressing an adoring crowd at CPAC, Mr Trump expressed empathy for Ukrainians and this time praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him "brave" as he stays in Kyiv, the capital.

"The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all," Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump also used his pulpit at CPAC, which touts itself as the world's largest conservative gathering, to bash Democratic President Joe Biden, saying Mr Putin took advantage of his being "weak" to attack.

Mr Trump linked the invasion to the US 2020 presidential election, a fixation of his, again falsely saying that fraud was to blame for Mr Biden's victory.

"As everyone understands, this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president," he said, to which a woman in the packed audience responded: "You are the president!"

Mr Trump also cited Russia's invasion of Georgia under Mr George W. Bush and Crimea under Me Barack Obama before declaring: "I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country."

Trump did address his past praise of Mr Putin, saying he was correct that Mr Putin was smart because he was outfoxing world leaders.

"The real problem is that our leaders are dumb, dumb. So dumb," he said.

In an interview released earlier on Saturday, Mr Biden mocked Mr Trump's comment that Mr Putin is a "genius".

"I put as much stock in Trump saying that Putin is a genius than when he called himself a stable genius," Mr Biden said.