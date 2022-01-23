Thousands protest in Belgium against Covid-19 rules

The protest comes as some EU governments seek to ease restrictions despite the Omicron variant causing a surge in infections. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Thousands of demonstrators marched through Brussels on Sunday (Jan 23) to protest anti-coronavirus rules as the Omicron wave causes infections to reach record highs.

AFP reporters said the sprawling crowd appeared far larger than previous demonstrations that have paraded through the Belgian capital to the seat of the European Union and seen clashes with the police.

Protesters carried signs slamming Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and the Covid Safe pass proving you are vaccinated or have tested negative that is required for entry into numerous venues.

Organisers including the World Wide Demonstration for Freedom and Europeans United for Freedom had called for people to come from other EU states.

Flags from Poland, the Netherland and Romania could be seen in the crowd.

"What has been happening since 2020 has allowed people to wake up to corruption," said Ms Francesca Fanara, who had travelled from Lile in northern France. "I have come to march together."

"It's a health dictatorship," said Mr Adolfo Barbosa from Portugal.

"It warms the heart to see these people here."

The protest comes as some governments seek to ease restrictions despite the fast-spreading Omicron variant causing a surge in infections.

The EU's health agency said on Friday that Omicron had now become the dominant variant circulating in the bloc and some neighbouring countries.

Belgium has seen daily infections surge to over 60,000 in the past week in what authorities have called a "tsunami".

But the milder variant and high rate of vaccination - including people getting a third booster jab - means that health systems have not come under the same strain as during earlier waves.

Mr De Croo on Friday announced that restaurants and bars could extend their opening hours, although nightclubs still remain closed.

Neighbouring France has said it will begin a gradual lifting of Covid restrictions from Feb 2 after authorities said there were "encouraging signs" that the wave of infections due to the Omicron variant is ebbing.

More On This Topic
Opponents of Covid-19 vaccine pass demonstrate in France
Thousands protest in Sweden against Covid-19 vaccine pass
Related Stories
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Pfizer CEO sees annual Covid-19 vaccine rather than frequent boosters
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story
Why are men more likely to die of Covid-19? It's complicated
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top