Thousands protest Covid-19 rules in Belgium

People take part in a protest against Covid-19 measures in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan 9, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
9 min ago

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Several thousand protesters marched in Brussels on Sunday (Jan 9) to oppose anti-coronavirus regulations, as European governments mull tighter rules in the face of the omicron wave.

There was no repeat of the violence that had marred previous, larger demonstrations in the Belgian capital, although police intervened to surround a small group that approached the EU headquarters.

As it marched through the city the crowd - 5,000-strong according to the police - chanted "freedom, freedom!" and brandished banners denouncing what they called a "vaccine dictatorship".

Belgium requires residents to show a Covid certificate to enter bars, restaurants and cultural events, and there have been several recent protests.

On Sunday, health minister Frank Vandenbroucke called, in a television interview, for a parliamentary debate on tighter rules as Belgium see Covid cases soar as the omicron variant takes hold.

"People's minds are changing," he said. "A year ago, I was saying: compulsory vaccination is not a good idea, we need to convince people.

"Now, knowing that we really need to vaccinate 100 per cent of the population - which was not our idea a year ago, we thought that 70 was enough - we still need some sort of generalised take up." This is not an idea that is likely to find much support among the protesters, who carried the flags of a diverse array of political groups, but were united in opposition to compulsory measures.

"It's a completely absurd crisis management which affects freedoms enormously and which will lead to a Chinese-style system if we let it happen," said one, who gave her name as Danielle.

Previous marches developed into running street battles with police, who have deployed tear gas and water cannon in recent weeks, but Sunday's ended in relatively orderly fashion amid tight security.

Riot police erected barbed wire barricades across roads leading towards the European Union's headquarters buildings and deployed drones and two water cannon trucks.

Between December 30 and January 5, Belgium recorded and average number of 17,513 new daily coronavirus infections, up 96 per cent on the previous week and 169 hospitalisations per day, up 28 per cent.

More On This Topic
Belgium makes coronavirus U-turn, allowing theatres, cinemas to reopen
Belgium reimposes telework mandates to fight Covid-19 surge
Related Stories
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
S'pore must expect new wave of cases in coming days due to Omicron: Lawrence Wong
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.