'This is an atrocity': Fears grow that Russian blockade may unleash famine

ODESA, Ukraine (AFP) - Staring out over Ukraine's seemingly endless wheat fields near Odesa, Dmitriy Matulyak has a difficult time imagining that so many people may starve soon as another bountiful harvest nears.

The war has been hard on the 62-year-old farmer.

On the first day of invasion, an airstrike hit one of his warehouses, incinerating over 400 tonnes of animal feed as Russian troops fanned out from their bases in the Crimean Peninsula and seized large chunks of southern Ukraine.

"My voice trembles and tears come to my eyes because of how many people I know that have already died, how many relatives are suffering and how many have gone abroad," he tells AFP.

But worse may still lie ahead.

The Russians never stormed the beaches in the nearby port of Odesa as feared, but their ongoing blockade of the Black Sea has been ruinous - unleashing economic devastation in Ukraine and threatening famine elsewhere.

Silos and ports across Ukraine are now brimming with millions of tonnes of grain with nowhere to go as the country is slowly suffocated by the siege.

In Ukraine's balmy south, the summer harvest is set to begin in the coming weeks, but few know where exactly they will put this season's wheat, stirring fears that large portions of the grain and other food products will be left to rot.

"It's savagery for one country to have food spoiling like this and for other people to be left poor and hungry," says Matulyak. "This is an atrocity. It's savagery. There is no other way to put it."

'Malnutrition, mass hunger and famine'

While much of the war's focus remains on the grinding battle of attrition in eastern Ukraine, the Black Sea blockade may trigger the most wide ranging consequences from the conflict yet, with experts issuing increasingly dire warnings about surging food prices and potential famine.

Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine served as one of the world's leading breadbaskets - exporting roughly 4.5 million tonnes of agricultural produce per month through its ports, including 12 per cent of the planet's wheat, 15 per cent of its corn, and half of its sunflower oil.

The war and its ongoing blockade has largely brought the trade to a halt, with alternative routes by rail and truck unable to tackle the enormous logistical and financial hurdles needed to move so much produce to international markets.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been unequivocal on the matter, saying last week that the war "threatens to tip tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity".

What might follow would be "malnutrition, mass hunger and famine, in a crisis that could last for years", he warned.

To date, over 20 million tonnes of food products remain stuck in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian authorities.