The Azov Sea, symbolic prize of Russia- Ukraine war

TAGANROG, Russia (AFP) - In the mist and pouring rain, the usually bustling port of Taganrog in south-west Russia has come to a standstill. The Azov Sea, usually calm, has become a symbolic prize in Russia's war in Ukraine.

A single crane moves slowly over a huge pile of coal, most likely from the nearby Donbas mining region. The port has been shuttered by the authorities, as have most airports in this area close to the border with Ukraine.

Military helicopters and planes fly low over the region, heading towards the frontier, which is now blocked.

From the border can be heard the faraway explosions from Mariupol, the main port in south-east Ukraine, whose half-million inhabitants are now under siege by Russian forces.

Since the start of the Russia invasion last Thursday, Mariupol has been a target. What happens on the edge of this shallow sea, which can freeze in winter, is vital to the war.

From Russia, Mariupol stands on the route between the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea to the west, and the forces of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist republic of Donetsk to the east.

Russian troops have now blockaded Mariupol and it has lost electricity.

If Moscow manages to take Mariupol and the surrounding territory, it will win control over the Azov Sea, which opens into the Black Sea, as it becomes entirely encircled by Russia.

Territorial continuity

"In reality, Russia already controls this (Azov) sea as it controls the only entry point - the Kerch Strait," said Igor Delanoe, deputy director of the Franco-Russian Observatory in Moscow.

But since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, it has been pursuing the theory of "territorial continuity", seeking to link up the Black Sea peninsula with the separatist territories in the east of Ukraine, which Moscow recently recognised as independent, he added.

Russia built a bridge spanning the Kerch Strait in May 2018, physically linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia and thus encircling the Azov Sea.

Since then, tensions have only increased.