Taiwan to follow Swift move, sends medical aid to Ukraine

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan will join moves to block some Russian banks from the Swift international payments system and has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to show support for the international "democratic camp", the government said on Tuesday (March 1).

Taiwan has joined with Western-led allies in putting sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and expressed cross-party sympathy for the Ukrainian people.

Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters that Taiwan was in lockstep with its democratic partners around the world on its sanctions decision, adding that the government will "cooperate" with what Western countries have decided on Swift.

The move is largely symbolic as Taiwan's trade with Russia is minimal. Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said on Monday that any transfers to Russia do use Swift but go via intermediary banks.

Separately, the government said it had sent 27 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry said that Taiwan, as a member of the international community's democratic camp, is willing to act in the spirit of "Taiwan Can Help" and will provide Ukraine "with urgently needed medical relief supplies in a timely manner".

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

The head of a United Nations agency said on Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia's invasion last week. European Union officials have said that the war could displace seven million people.

