Strikes and labour shortages leave European airports in chaos

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - The long-awaited post-lockdown travel boom is rapidly turning into a bust for holidaymakers as Europe's aviation industry struggles to overcome crippling staff shortages and labour strife, forcing airlines to cancel hundreds of flights ahead of the peak summer period.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG joined other carriers this week in axing its schedule because the German airline doesn't have the staffing to cope with demand.

Lufthansa is scrapping some 900 flights in July, or 5 per cent of its typical weekend capacity, adding to snags at carriers from Air France-KLM to Ryanair Holdings Plc to British Airways, who have all struggled to sustain operations.

The chaotic scenes playing out at airports from Ireland to Germany to Turkey represent a major setback for an industry hit particularly hard in the last two years of the pandemic.

Airlines collectively lost billions in revenue that forced drastic job cuts and government-orchestrated bailouts for some carriers.

Adding to the upheaval are strikes sweeping the travel sector, with corporate leaders wary to give in to higher wage demands despite surging inflation.

"We have to look sombrely at what the summer has in store for us and how we are going to cope," EasyJet Plc Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said at an aviation conference in Paris this week.

"We'll need to come together and do the best we can."

Disruptions have been particularly bad in the UK, though European hubs like Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris have also been plagued by delays and the fallout from strikes.

Overseas hubs have also been hit: Toronto Pearson International, Canada's busiest airport, has experienced soaring wait times and flight cancellations due to labour shortages.

Air France-KLM was forced to cancel 85 flights in one day due to a strike at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, and many times that number due to snags at Schiphol due to snags at Schiphol.

Scenes of angry holidaymakers stranded in long airport lines or unable to return home because their flights got cancelled at short notice represent a major setback for a sector that has looked to the coming summer holiday season as a chance to reap the benefits of surging consumer demand.

Some of the worst bottlenecks played out during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week that triggered an exodus of holiday-seekers and tested airports' ability to process arrivals.

Ryanair called for help from British military personnel to help deal with the disruptions. Gatwick and Manchester airports were the worst hit by flight cancellations in the lead up to the long weekend.